Delhi police busted a counterfeit toothpaste racket in Burari following a tip-off from Hindustan Unilever about fake Closeup products being manufactured and sold. Officers raided the factory, seizing over 25,000 counterfeit toothpaste tubes along with raw materials used for production. Hindustan Unilever’s Narendra Singh confirmed the alert, stating the company had informed authorities after discovering the duplicate products in the market. The factory owner was taken into custody, and the seized items remain stored at the police station. The crime branch is investigating the distribution network linked to the fake goods. Fake Colgate Racket Busted in Gujarat After Counterfeit Eno and Sensodyne Crackdown in Delhi.

Delhi Police Bust Fake Closeup Toothpaste Racket in Burari

#WATCH | Delhi | Narendra Singh, associated with Hindustan Unilever says, "We received information that a duplicate product of Hindustan Unilever, Closeup, was being manufactured and sold in the market. Based on that information, we informed the designated police station. A team… https://t.co/VkOHr9lbPr pic.twitter.com/uJ2PQdFka4 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)