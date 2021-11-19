Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that the farmers' protest will not end till the three farm laws are formally repealed in Parliament. He tweeted the same shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government has decided to withdraw the three farm bills and the same will be done in the coming Parliament session. Farm Bills Withdrawn: 'We Have Decided to Repeal Three Farm Laws,' Says PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

Read Rakesh Tikait's Tweet

