Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services, etc, provided on mobile networks except the voice calls, have been suspended in several areas of Haryana. The internet services and bulk SMS have been suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana State till Thursday, February 15. Haryana: BSF, RAF Personnel Deployed As Shambhu Border Sealed Ahead of Farmers’ Protest (Watch Videos).

Farmers' Protest Update:

