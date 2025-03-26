Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named star all-rounder Fatima Sana as Pakistan Women captain for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifiers. PCB have announced a 15-member squad, which consists of a perfect blend of youth and experience with the likes of Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, Sadia Iqbal, and Sidra Nawaz included. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifiers get underway in Pakistan from April 9, with all matches taking place in Lahore. Ireland, West Indies, Scotland, Thailand, and Bangladesh are also participating in the Qualifiers apart from hosts Pakistan. India To Host ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025; Final Set for Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur.

Fatima Sana Named Pakistan Women's Captain

🚨 @imfatimasana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 🚨 🗓️ The tournament set to be held in Lahore will begin on 9 April 🏏#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/lQPBpQHm2R — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)