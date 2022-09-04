On Sunday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that the Finance Act 2022 has introduced a new provision for filing Updated Income Tax Returns of the Income-tax act. "Over 1.55 lakh updated ITRs have been filed up to September 2. More than 20,000 taxpayers have filed Updated ITRs for both 2020-21 & 2021-22," the CBDT said. A day before, the CBDT said that it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers between April 1 2022 to August 31, 2022.

Check Tweet:

Finance Act 2022 introduces a new provision for filing Updated Income Tax Returns of the Income-tax act. Over 1.55 lakh updated ITRs have been filed up to September 2. More than 20,000 taxpayers have filed Updated ITRs for both 2020-21 & 2021-22: CBDT — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)