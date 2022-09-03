On Saturday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers between April 1 2022 to August 31, 2022. "IT refunds of Rs 61,252 crores have been issued in 1,96,00,998 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,158 crores have been issued in 1,46,871 cases," the CBDT said.

Check Tweet:

