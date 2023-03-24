Amid protests in several states by government employees demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Centre would form a committee to look into issues related to pension. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the consideration and passage of the Finance Bill, 2023, Sitharaman said the committee, which will be headed by the finance secretary, will strike a balance between the needs of the employees and fiscal prudence. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Says His Government Committed To Implement Old Pension Scheme.

FM Announces Committee to Improve NPS

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)