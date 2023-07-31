The RPF cop who opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers in a moving train has been identified as Constable Chetan Kumar. The incident took place in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express after the train crossed Palghar station on Monday. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it, CPRO Western Railway said in a recent statement. Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train: Videos Show Dead Bodies at Borivali Railway Station, Accused RPF Constable in Police Custody.

CPRO Western Railways on Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express

#WATCH | CPRO Western Railway, says "An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a… pic.twitter.com/mzVnz7Rn7v — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

