At least five people were injured after a blast rocked the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Ukraine. The car exploded near the premises of FSB headquarters. Melitopol is the second largest city in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast after its capital. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Army Kills 28 Russian Soldiers, Destroys Two Russian Ammunition Depots and Checkpoint.

Five Injured in Blast in Melitopol:

Five people injured in blast in Russian-held city of Melitopol in #Ukraine, reports AFP News Agency citing pro-Moscow officials — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Blast in Russian-Occupied City of Melitopol:

