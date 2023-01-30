An Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility.. "Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am," Vistara said in a statement. Andhra Pradesh: Two Flights Diverted to Hyderabad Amid Heavy Fog at Visakhapatnam Airport.

Delhi-Ahmedabad Vistara Flight Diverted:

