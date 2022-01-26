Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, has decided to contest the Panaji seat as an independent candidate. On Wednesday, he said that he will file his nomination papers from the Panaji Assembly constituency tomorrow that is January 27. While addressing a press conference on January 21, Parrikar said that he would not join any other party but would accept support from AAP or other parties.

Check Tweet:

Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar will file his nomination papers from Panaji Assembly constituency tomorrow, he says (File photo) pic.twitter.com/HE94bUsQM0 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

