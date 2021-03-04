Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, His Wife Gursharan Kaur Take Their First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at AIIMS in Delhi

Delhi: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur took the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine in AIIMS, today. — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

