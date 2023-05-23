The delegates from G-20’s 3rd Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group arrived at Gateway of India in Mumbai to attend the light-and-sound show on Tuesday evening. Yesterday, on May 22, a special digital light and sound show was also screened on the walls of the Gateway of India. The show provided a glimpse of the history of Maharashtra, depicting the valour of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life journey. G20 Delegates Witness Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Journey Through Digital Sound and Light Show at Mumbai’s Gateway of India (Watch Video).

G20 Delegates Arrive at Gateway of India:

VIDEO | G20 delegates arrive at Gateway of India to attend the light-and-sound show in Mumbai. #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/ia6xT2Vk9k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2023

