The G20 delegates on Monday witnessed the journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through digital sound and light show at The Gateway of India in Maharashtra's Mumbai. The delegates were shown the history of the great Maratha warrior during the show. The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 is being held in Mumbai from Sunday. G20 Delegates Enjoy Shikara Ride at Srinagar's Dal Lake, Video Surfaces Online.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Journey:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: G20 delegates witness Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's journey through digital sound and light show at The Gateway of India, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/fAFPn6JDiF — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

