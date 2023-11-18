The virtual meeting of G20 leaders on November 22 will take stock of the New Delhi Declaration, and follow up on several crucial decisions taken at the grouping’s summit in September. The proposal to hold the digital meet in November was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi from September 9-10. Leaders of all G20 Members including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International organisations, have been invited. Israeli President Isaac Herzog Accuses Iran of Orchestrating October 7 Attacks To Derail India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor, Israel’s Inclusion.

G20 Virtual Meet on November 22

A virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit, chaired by the Prime Minister, will be held on 22 November 2023. Leaders of all G20 Members including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International Organizations, have been invited: MEA pic.twitter.com/LUj0B98ARe — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

