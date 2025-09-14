In a horrifying incident, Mahendra Rakh, a notorious criminal recently deported and released from prison, was brutally murdered in Kolhapur’s Phulewadi area around 1:45 am on Saturday, September 13. A group of 7-8 assailants armed with swords, sickles, iron rods, and sticks attacked Rakh as he attempted to flee and take shelter in a nearby house. The video shows the gang dragging him back to the road and fatally assaulting him. Despite a few bystanders attempting to intervene, the attackers' aggression prevented any rescue. Initial reports suggest the motive behind the murder may be linked to a personal dispute over Rakh’s interest in marrying a woman. A probe has been launched into the matter. Pune: 1 Injured, 4 Arrested After 2 Groups Clash Near Z Bridge Over Old Dispute in Vishrambagh; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Notorious Criminal Hacked to Death by Assailants in Kolhapur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

