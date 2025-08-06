Panic gripped Pune’s Vishrambagh area on August 5 after a violent gang-style clash broke out near the Z Bridge, leaving one man seriously injured. CCTV footage shows a group of youths exiting a car and attacking each other with sickles and stones, forcing pedestrians to flee. The violent incident, reportedly rooted in an old dispute, took place around 8:40 PM in Vishrambagh. The attackers also vandalised vehicles during the assault, further alarming local residents. Police registered a case at the Vishrambagh Police Station and have arrested four individuals so far. Investigations are ongoing to nab the remaining suspects involved. Pune Bar Brawl: 2 Groups Clash Inside Bar, Break Beer Bottles on Each Other’s Heads in Mundhwa; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Gang-War Style Attack in Pune

Gang-War Style Clash Near Pune's Z Bridge Caught On Camera; 1 Injured, 4 Arrested pic.twitter.com/9UbI5qepkt — Pune First (@Pune_First) August 6, 2025

Pune Clash Caught on CCTV

A shocking act of violence unfolded near Z Bridge in Pune as 10–12 men attacked a man with a machete, leaving him seriously injured. The attackers also vandalised vehicles. Police are on the hunt, and tension briefly gripped the area.#PuneCrime #ZBridgeAttack #MacheteAssault… pic.twitter.com/vzyYSK00Sr — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)