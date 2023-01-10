Renowned businessman Gautam Adani has visited MNS President Raj Thackeray. Adani met the MNS chief at his residence Shivtirth located in the Shivaji Park area of Mumbai. Earlier, Gautam Adani met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leader Ashish Shelar. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Supreme Court To Hear Batch of Pleas by Rival Shiv Sena Factions on February 14.

See Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Kadir (@abdulkadir_shaikh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)