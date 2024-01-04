In a recent incident that has caught the attention of social media users, a video featuring four youths dancing on “apni toh jaise taise” song on Ghaziabad elevated road has gone viral. The video, believed to have been filmed on the night of December 31, shows the youths stopping their car on the busy road to dance. The viral video shows the four youths halting their car and dancing to a song from Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Laawaris’. DCP City Gyananjay Singh has confirmed that the police are actively searching for the individuals based on the video evidence. He assured that the accused will be identified soon and appropriate action will be taken. Rajasthan: Tourist Vandalises Historic Wall at Heritage Site in Kuldhara, Films Act; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Ghaziabad Viral Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)