A vehicle caught fire on National Highway 07 near Lal Kuan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday evening, June 21. A video shared by the news agency PTI showed thick black smoke coming out of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the fire is yet unknown. More details are awaited. Ghaziabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Transport Warehouse Near Shaheed Nagar Metro Station in UP, Firefighters Rush to Spot (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad Car Fire

VIDEO | A car caught fire on NH-09 near Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad, earlier today. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/7iQeJUqNOd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2025

