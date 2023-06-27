On Monday night, at Ghaziabad's Gaur Homes Society of Kavinagar, several individuals were stuck in a lift of the Govindpuram building of a housing society. According to the news agency ANI, the residents of society rescued the persons stuck inside the elevator. However, concerns about society's safety precautions and emergency preparation were also raised amid the rescue team's absence. Greater Noida: Family of Eight Get Trapped In Elevator For Hours in Golf Gardenia Society, Rescued by Fire Brigade and Mechanics (Watch Video).

Ghaziabad Lift Malfunction Video

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh | Many people got stuck in a lift last night in Gaur Homes Society of Kavinagar police station area last night. The people were rescued by the residents of the society. (Video source: Local) pic.twitter.com/JI2MKILbUr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2023

