A family of eight people, including two children were stuck in a lift of golf gardenia society in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. They were rescued after nearly two hours by fire brigade and mechanics. According to reports, the lift suddenly stopped working and its door got jammed when eight people were in it. They tried to open the lift but in vain. They later called the society’s guard and informed him about the situation following which the fire department team reached the spot and tried to open the lift door. The life was later broken and the trapped were rescued. Burning Tree: Lightening Strikes Coconut Tree, Ignites Massive Fire in Indore (Watch Video).

Family Rescued From Lift in Greater Noida

Family of 8 get trapped in an elevator for hours in Greater Noida's Golf Gardenia Society. They were stuck on first floor of 5-story building due to malfunctioning elevator. Lift was finally opened with help of fire brigade & mechanics. Reports @AlokReporter pic.twitter.com/8PDnLtha2H — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) April 13, 2023

