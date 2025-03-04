A cook in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly spitting on food he was preparing. The accused was making rotis at a wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad. A video of him spitting onto rotis before putting them in a tandoor. The Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the viral video and arrested the accused. He was identified as Farman.

Cook Seen ‘Spitting’ on Rotis at Wedding Ceremony

