A major fire broke out after a blast at Asmi Industrial Complex in Mumbai's Goregaon on Wednesday evening. A video of the Goregaon fire has surfaced on social media. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot, ANI reported. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. More details are awaited. Fire in Goregaon Building: Blaze Erupts in Mumbai High-Rise, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Goregaon Fire Video

Maharashtra | A fire broke out at Asmi Industrial Complex, in Goregaon West, Mumbai. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries/casualties reported. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Massive Blaze Erupts After Blast

Live blast during reporting Massive Fire at Asmi Industrial Complex, Ram Mandir, Mumbai ➡Details: Fire is confined to diesel godown, scrap materials etc. in ground floored galas at above said address. MFB declared Level 2 fire @ 2037hrs No injury reported.#MumbaiFire pic.twitter.com/h6HCfz5WEn — Dinesh Mourya (@dineshmourya4) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)