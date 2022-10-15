On Saturday, the Kerala Raj Bhavan PRO said that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account has been hacked. Khan said, "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page." Khan also took to Twitter to share the information. He also shared a screengrab if his Facebook page showing that his account was hacked. Kerala High Court Says 'Woman’s Attire Not License to Outrage Her Modesty'.

Kerala Governor's FB Hacked

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page": PRO Kerala Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/y5ymdc6nx6 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Statement by PRO Kerala Raj Bhavan

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said "My Facebook page appears to be hacked since today morning. The matter has been reported and efforts are on to restore the page ": PRO KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/O1dhIiWN6v — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) October 15, 2022

