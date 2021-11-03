In a bid to provide relief to consumers from soaring petrol and diesel prices, Government of India on Wednesday announced reduction in central excise duty on fuel. The government has reduced duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. The Finance Ministry hailed the Centre's decision and also urged the state governments and Union Territories to further reduce VAT on petrol and diesel which will result in further relaxation of fuel rates.

