Karnataka Govt says people should avoid visiting Kerala till Oct end; asks administrators of educational/nursing/paramedical institutes, owners of hospitals, factories, etc to instruct their wards, who haven't returned to Karnataka, to postpone return till October end.

Govt of Karnataka has asked people to avoid visiting Kerala till Oct end; Tells administrators of educational/nursing/paramedical institutes, owners of hospitals, factories etc to instruct their wards, who haven't returned to Karnataka, to postpone return till Oct end pic.twitter.com/hzlhDSYfM3 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)