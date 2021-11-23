Union cabinet likely to introduce Cryptocurrency Bill 2021 during the winter session of Parliament starting on November 29. Bill detailing the Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021, is among 26 new Bills of a total of 29 Bills in the government's agenda.

Govt to introduce 'The Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' in winter session of Parliament Bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for creation of official digital currency to be issued by RBI & ban all private cryptocurrencies in India pic.twitter.com/yeaLfuCiBs — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)