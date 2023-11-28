A major accident was averted on Tuesday when constables of the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved two women in Bihar's Gaya from being crushed by a train. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28, and was caught on the CCTV camera installed on the platform. The CCTV video shows two women losing balance and falling while deboarding a moving train. This is when the brave GRP officials pull the woman on the platform. RPF Officials Save Passenger Who Slipped While Trying to Board Moving Train at Buxar Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

GRP Jawans Save Two Women

