A massive fire broke out at scrap godowns in Gujarat's Vapi on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the blaze engulfed 10 scrap godowns in Valsad district's Vapi in the early morning today. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation is underway to douse the blaze. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Factory in Umargam, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (See Pics).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Godowns in Vapi

Gujarat | A massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi of Valsad district early morning today; fire fighting underway pic.twitter.com/dprh5lhJSa — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

