A group of Bajrang Dal members on Saturday staged a protest at the food joints of KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut, and showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors in Ahmedabad against their social media post supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Check Tweet by ANI:

Gujarat | Bajrang Dal members staged a protest at food joints of KFC, Dominos, Pizza Hut & showrooms of Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors in Ahmedabad against their social media post supporting 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' pic.twitter.com/g43dY4uKYj — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

