An explosion occurred in Gujarat's Vadodara today, January 31. As per news agency ANI, three people were killed, and two others were injured in an explosion in Gujarat's Vadodara. The explosion occurred at a private company in Ekalbara village of Vadodara. The incident was confirmed by the police. Gujarat Govt Transfers 50 IAS Officers Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.

Explosion in Gujarat's Vadodara

#WATCH | Three people dead, two injured in explosion at a private company located in Ekalbara village of Vadodara, Gujarat, confirm Police. pic.twitter.com/PJc4nZMrrB — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)