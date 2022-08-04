On Thursday, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was seen leading the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' march in Surat. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Culture shared the Har Ghar Tiranga anthem that features many well-known people from across industries saluting the country's National symbol. The video gave a musical tribute to Tiranga and encouraged people to be part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Check tweet:

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' march in Surat pic.twitter.com/enRwXBOghE — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

