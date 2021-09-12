Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel will atke oath tomorrow, September 13, 2021. Earlier in the day, Patel, a Member of Legislative Assembly from Gujarat's Ghatlodia constituency, was named as the new Chief Minister of the state a day after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post. Patel also served as chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

Tweet By ANI:

Gujarat CM-elect Bhupendra Patel to take oath tomorrow, no one else: State BJP chief CR Patil in a press conference pic.twitter.com/pPO9Yg16OS — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

