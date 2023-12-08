A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Gujarat's Kutch district on Friday, December 8. A video shared by news agency PTI revealed the intensity of the blaze at the warehouse. Clouds of smoke can be seen emanating from the depot. Fire brigade personnel are present at the spot and fire extinguishing operations are underway. More details related to matter are awaited. Gujarat Fire: Major Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Surat After Explosion; 24 Workers Injured.

Major Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Kutch:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Kutch, #Gujarat. Fire fighting teams are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/DsDiOqECyf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)