India Post has started the 'Tarang Mail Service' to deliver parcels and mail through the sea route. Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan flagged off the service at Hazira port in Surat yesterday, January 20.

India Post Starts Tarang Mail Service To Deliver Parcels Via Sea Route:

Gujarat | India Post started 'Tarang Mail Service' to deliver parcels and mail through the sea route. Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan flagged off the service at Hazira port in Surat yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9Z5ZlW5PD2 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

