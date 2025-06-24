The Gujarat High Court received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, June 24. The police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) immediately cordoned off the premises and launched an intensive search operation. The police department was placed on high alert, but no suspicious object has been found so far. The police have begun investigating the source of the email to identify the sender. Further updates are awaited. Gujarat School Bomb Threat: Navrachana School and University in Vadodara Receives Threat Mail; Police and Explosive Detection Team Deployed (Watch Video).

Gujarat High Court Receives Bomb Threat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)