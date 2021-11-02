On Dhanteras, As Gold prices fell by Rs 3,000 compared to last year, People throng gold jewelry shops in Ahmedabad. Currently, the gold price is Rs 49,700. The Director of a gold shop overwhelmingly said," People are buying gold and silver coins for Diwali puja. The business is good today said the director of a gold shop"

See the photos here:

