Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his home state Gujarat to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Ahmedabad on Monday, January 8, 2024. The latter shared a pic of himself along with other leaders in Gujarat with caption, “Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit.” PM Modi also expressed joy on President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan joining the Summit. “I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people”, he added. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Essar Signs Three MoUs With State Government Worth Rs 55,000 Crore in Energy Transition, Power and Ports Sectors.

PM Modi to Participate in Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Ahmedabad

Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed… pic.twitter.com/Ygaajg4TfM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2024

