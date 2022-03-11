After winning Assembly Elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went Gujarat to meet his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. In the photos shared by ANI, PM seen taking blessing by touching her feet and having food together at home in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/4CvlnsPQtm — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)