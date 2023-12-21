In a courageous attempt to educate a man about the dangers of driving on the wrong side, Piyush Dhanani found himself at the receiving end of violence. The 36-year-old was brutally assaulted by traffic offenders in full public view in the Varachha area of Gujarat’s Surat after daring to question a biker’s audacity. Dhanani has been tirelessly combating traffic violations in his locality for the past two years. However, his commitment to road safety led to a harrowing incident. Following the assault, the Kapodra police promptly filed a complaint against four individuals. The arrested suspects—Ajay Lal (30), Rajkishore Gupta (33), Karan Gupta (22), and Gautam Lalla Saroj (30)—all work as fruit vendors in the Mota Varachha area. They now face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 114 (abettor present when the offense is committed). Video of the incident has surfaced on social media which shows Dhanani’s ordeal unfolding near the Chikuwadi overbridge, where he attempted to prevent a few individuals from violating the one-way traffic rule. These very people, whom Dhanani claims are fruit sellers, not only physically assaulted him but also subjected him to verbal abuse and life-threatening threats. Uttar Pradesh: Man Bites His Wife’s Nose Over Dowry Demand in Bareilly, Police Register Case.

Piyush Dhanani Abused and Thrashed

Piyush Dhanani, a road safety activist was beaten up by wrong side Rajus as he was insisting on stopping them from driving on the wrong side. Dhanani has been asking drivers not to drive in wrong side on roads in #Surat. Can anyone add more context ? pic.twitter.com/uss2XsVQcR — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) December 20, 2023

