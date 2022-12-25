In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old South Korean man died after falling while paragliding in Gujarat. The incident occurred in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The South Korean national named Shin Byeong Moon fell from 50 feet after the canopy of his paraglider failed to open. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Tourist From Maharashtra Dies After Falling While Paragliding in Kullu; Case of Negligence Act Registered.

Watch: South Korean Tourist Dies After Falling While Paragliding

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)