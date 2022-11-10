The BJP released on Thursday its first list of 160 candidates for the Gujarat assembly polls, following a meeting of the party's central election committee at its headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Patidar leader Hardik Patel will contest the elections from Viramgam constituency. Gujarat Elections 2022: Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Gets BJP Ticket, To Contest from Jamnagar North Constituency

Hardik Patel to Contest From Viramgam:

#GujaratAssemblyPolls | Hardik Patel to contest elections from Viramgam constituency. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/B5xezA3eS9 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

