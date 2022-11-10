Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivada has got a ticket from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and would be contesting from the Jamnagar North Constituency in the Gujarat polls. Rivaba had reportedly joined the BJP three years ago.

Rivaba, Ravindra Jadeja's Wife to Contest in Upcoming Gujarat Elections:

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja to contest from Jamnagar North constituency.#GujaratElections #BJP — Sanket Pathak (@imsanketpathak) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)