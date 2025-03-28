A major fire broke out at a transport warehouse near Shaheed Nagar Metro Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, March 28. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the facility as flames engulfed the structure, with a dramatic video shared by PTI. Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene, working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, and investigations are ongoing. Ghaziabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Mohan Nagar Industrial Area (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Ghaziabad Warehouse Near Metro Station

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks out at transport warehouse near Shaheed Nagar Metro station in Ghaziabad. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/iAtdkd1JF3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)