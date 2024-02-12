In response to the recent violence in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area on Monday, February 12, the District Magistrate of Nainital has taken decisive action by revoking 127 arms licenses until further notice. The unrest stemmed from the destruction of a madrasa and an 'underground mosque-like structure'. Haldwani Violence: Security Officials Deployed in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video).

127 Arms Licenses Cancelled

Uttarakhand | Following the violence in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a total of 127 arms licenses have been cancelled by the District Magistrate, Nainital till further orders. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)