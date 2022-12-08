Shimla, December 8: Independent candidate Ashish Sharma on Thursday won from the Hamirpur assembly seat by defeating his Congress rival. Sharma defeated Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma by a margin of 12,899 votes. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

HP polls: Independent candidate Ashish Sharma, a BJP rebel, wins from Hamirpur — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)