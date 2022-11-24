On Thursday, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a video that has gone viral on social media, RLP leader Beniwal said that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should get the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi married. In the video, Beniwal is also seen accusing Gandhi of spoiling the Indian culture. Beniwal's comment came while he was campaigning in support of Lalchand Mood for Sardarshahar by-election. Ashok Gehlot Says Sachin Pilot a ‘Traitor’, Can’t Be Made Rajasthan CM.

