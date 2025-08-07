In a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, three men riding a bike near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar had a narrow escape after a sudden landslide sent debris crashing down onto the road. The CCTV video shows the riders being knocked off their bike as the debris hit, but they quickly scrambled to their feet and ran to safety. A nearby family walking along the route was visibly shaken by the incident. Bystanders rushed to help the trio, who fortunately escaped with only minor injuries. Uttarakhand Flash Floods: 50 Civilians, JCO, 8 Jawans Still Missing in Dharali After Cloudburst Triggered by Rains.

3 Injured as Debris Falls in Haridwar

Pls avoid the hills unless super urgent. Commuters has a narrow escape on Haridwar, Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/eufplw68M9 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 7, 2025

