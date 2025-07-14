On the first Monday of Sawan 2025, faith took a deeply human form in Haridwar. A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar carried her disabled husband on her shoulders to the ancient Dakshineshwar Mahadev temple in Kankhal. Her husband, Sachin, lost the ability to walk a year ago but had made a vow to offer Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva during Sawan. Refusing to let his condition come in the way, his wife took it upon herself to fulfill his wish. With their two children by their side, the couple offered water to Bholenath in Haridwar on the first Monday of Sawan 2025. First Sawan Somwar 2025 Date: Know Significance and Puja Rituals of Pehla Shravan Somwar Dedicated to the Worshipping of Lord Shiva.

Woman Carries Disabled Husband on Shoulders to Haridwar

